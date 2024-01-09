Three unbeaten teams left in women’s basketball face upcoming tests

With conference play heating up, there are only three unbeaten teams left in women’s basketball. No. 1 South Carolina, No. 2 UCLA and fourth-ranked Baylor are all 14-0. None of the three was predicted to even win their conference with defending champion LSU the preseason choice in the SEC; Utah in the Pac-12 and Texas in the Big 12. The Gamecocks reached the NCAA Tournament unbeaten last year with a senior-laden team and made it all the way to the Final Four before falling to Iowa. UConn was the last team to run the table, going 38-0 in 2015-16

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.