Three unbeaten teams left in women’s basketball face upcoming tests

By DOUG FEINBERG The Associated Press
South Carolina head coach Dawn Staley directs her team against Mississippi State during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Columbia, S.C., Sunday, Jan. 7, 2024. (AP Photo/Nell Redmond)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Nell Redmond]

With conference play heating up, there are only three unbeaten teams left in women’s basketball. No. 1 South Carolina, No. 2 UCLA and fourth-ranked Baylor are all 14-0. None of the three was predicted to even win their conference with defending champion LSU the preseason choice in the SEC; Utah in the Pac-12 and Texas in the Big 12. The Gamecocks reached the NCAA Tournament unbeaten last year with a senior-laden team and made it all the way to the Final Four before falling to Iowa. UConn was the last team to run the table, going 38-0 in 2015-16

