The top teams in the MLB standings are still at the top, but it hasn’t been smooth sailing

The morning of June 26, the Cleveland Guardians and Philadelphia Phillies were on pace for 107 wins. The New York Yankees were on pace for 104. The Baltimore Orioles and Los Angeles Dodgers for an even 100. Those five teams still have the top records in the game, but since then, they’ve all dealt with stretches of mediocrity. Now Cleveland has baseball’s best record but is on pace for only 98 wins. The Guardians are the only team left with a winning percentage above .600.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.