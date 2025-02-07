The revamped Superdome is set to host its 8th Super Bowl after half a century of memorable moments

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — NFL coach Sean Payton says he can’t think of a major American sporting venue that has aged as well as the nearly 50-year-old Superdome. The unmistakable figure in the New Orleans skyline is hosting its eighth Super Bowl on Sunday. Many major professional stadiums from the Superdome’s era are no longer standing. Neither are many built years after it. But the Superdome’s expansive and sturdy design has allowed its interior to be updated multiple times over the years. That’s kept it viable as the home of the NFL’s New Orleans Saints and in the Super Bowl rotation. The Superdome also has hosted six NCAA men’s Final Fours and 13 college football games that decided that sport’s national champion.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.