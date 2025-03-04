The Latest: Trump addresses Congress following his tumultuous first weeks in office

President Donald Trump is addressing Congress and the American people, laying out his plans for the months ahead.

Trump’s dizzying first weeks in office have featured a dismantling of the federal government, tensions with America’s allies and a trade war compounding economic uncertainty.

Here’s the latest:

Democrats applaud Trump’s acknowledgement of US aid for Ukraine

It was the only line from Trump’s speech that drew more applause from Democrats than Republicans, yet Democrats applauded as Trump acknowledged that the U.S. has sent billions of dollars in military aid for Ukraine.

A few Republicans also applauded but were more subdued. However, GOP lawmakers rose in a standing ovation when Trump told them that Ukraine was showing it was ready to negotiate a peace deal.

And seated Democrats joined Republicans’ standing applause for Americans recently released from Russia through a deal brokered by the Trump administration.

Trump says, ‘We need Greenland’

Trump said the U.S. supports Greenland’s right to determine its own future but would “welcome” the country into the United States for national security — and to make them rich, he claims.

“I think we’re going to get it,” he said of Greenland. “One way or another, we’re going to get it.”

Since his first term in office, Trump has expressed interest in acquiring Greenland, which is a semiautonomous territory of Denmark, a longtime U.S. ally and a founding member of NATO. It is also home to a large U.S. military base.

Democrats continue to leave the chamber

Democratic lawmakers are continuing to duck out of President Trump’s speech.

The Democratic side of the chamber now has plenty of open seats as lawmakers leave. Some made shows of their exit to protest the president’s remarks, while others appeared to be simply ducking out as Trump’s speech goes on.

Trump wants an office of shipbuilding, but he gave few details

“I am announcing tonight that we will create a new office of shipbuilding in the White House and offer special tax incentives to bring this industry home to America,” he said.

Trump wants the United States to start building more large ocean-going vessels. It’s a push also being made by labor unions who see job gains in shipyards. But it’s unclear just what Trump’s move would accomplish.

Trump signs executive order renaming wildlife refuge for Houston girl killed

Trump signed an executive order renaming a wildlife refuge for a young girl who prosecutors say was killed by two Venezuelan men in the country illegally.

“The death of this beautiful 12-year-old girl and the agony of her mother and family touched our entire nation greatly,” Trump said.

Jocelyn Nungaray ’s death was one of several cases last year that became flashpoints in the immigration debate. Prosecutors have charged two Venezuelan men who entered the U.S. illegally with capital murder. Nungaray’s mother campaigned for Trump. She was in the audience Tuesday as Trump gave his address.

Speaking of Jocelyn’s love of animals, Trump said he decided to rename the wildlife refuge near her Houston home for her.

Trump’s address hits 80-minute mark

His campaign speeches often went above 90 minutes. His inaugural address in January, however, was about 30 minutes long.

Trump calls on Congress to criminalize gender-affirming surgeries for children

“I want Congress to pass a bill permanently banning and criminalizing sex changes on children and forever ending the lie that any child is trapped in the wrong body,” Trump said.

Trump has already used executive actions to roll back a series of Biden administration policies promoting transgender rights, and he has vowed to stamp out “gender ideology.”

During his speech, the president asked Congress to limit gender-affirming surgeries performed on minors, though he offered few details. Some of Trump’s executive actions, meanwhile, have already been met by legal challenges.

Trump again invokes Springfield and Aurora

“Beautiful towns like Aurora, Colorado, and Springfield, Ohio, buckled under the weight of the migrant occupation and corruption like no one’s ever seen before,” Trump said. “Beautiful towns, destroyed.”

Both Springfield and Aurora — still standing, of course — figured in Trump’s campaign. At the time, he amplified false conspiracy theories that legal Haitian immigrants in Springfield were eating dogs and cats.

Aurora had a more serious issue: a series of incidents at rundown apartment complexes, one of which was captured on video that showed heavily armed men going door to door. But the buildings have since been closed and Aurora, with a population 400,000, is the size of Tampa. It never buckled.

Child who overcame cancer sworn in as honorary Secret Service member

More than a dozen Democrats joined Republicans in a standing ovation for a guest of Trump, a child diagnosed with cancer who Trump said aspires to become a police officer. The child, named DJ, was held up by his father as Republicans and attendees in the House gallery chanted “DJ.”

Trump announced DJ would be sworn in by his new Secret Service director as a member of the force. DJ was held up by his father as he received a Secret Service badge by Director Sean Curran.

Democrats then went largely silent as Trump discussed his health policies. Democratic Rep. Rashida Tlaib held up a whiteboard that read, “You cut cancer research.” One Republican shouted, “MAHA baby!”

Democrats invoke Trump’s Jan. 6 pardons as he talks about ‘law and order’

Rep. Veronica Escobar, D-Texas., first shouted “January 6th” as Trump recounted his plans for combatting crime throughout the country. At least a dozen Democrats joined in the repeated chant as Trump discussed the need to crack down on violent criminals.

Trump pardoned around 1,500 rioters who stormed the U.S. Capitol building on Jan. 6, 2021, in a bid to overturn the results of the 2020 election.

Trump’s Democratic rivals are fundraising off his speech

“HOLY COW!!!!!” reads the subject line of an email from former Vice President Kamala Harris seeking contributions to the Democratic National Committee.

Harris and the Democratic Party’s prodigious fundraising operation raised more than $1 billion in their campaign against Trump. But the former vice president has continued to solicit contributions under the “Harris Fight Fund.”

That’s the post-election label for the “Harris Victory Fund,” a joint fundraising operation of Harris’ campaign, the DNC and state Democratic parties.

Trump echoes campaign rhetoric with ‘law and order’ message

“As we reclaim our sovereignty, we must also bring back law and order to our cities and towns,” he said. “In recent years, our justice system has been turned upside down by Radical Left lunatics.”

Trump has long promoted a tough-on-crime agenda and sought to paint Democratic-led cities as besieged by violence, despite statistics showing a downward trend in violent crime after a spike during the coronavirus pandemic.

Trump’s comments also echo his campaign trail rhetoric about the need for more aggressive policing. He suggested last year that “one rough hour” of law enforcement action would tamp down retail theft. He has also advocated for ensuring that officers “have immunity from prosecution.”

Trump lauds his wife’s work to criminalize revenge porn

Trump praised his wife for lobbying for a bill that would make it a federal crime to post intimate imagery online, whether real or fake. He thanked the Senate for passing the measure.

The president called it a “terrible, terrible thing” to publish such images online. He then seemingly joked: “I’m going to use that bill for myself, too, if you don’t mind.”

Trump says tariffs make Americans rich, while economists say his taxes make people poorer

“Tariffs are about making America rich again and making America great again,” Trump said. “And it’s happening. And it will happen rather quickly. There’ll be a little disturbance, but we’re okay with that. It won’t be much.”

Trump is banking on the idea that taxing imports is the road to riches for the United States. Most economists say Trump’s tariffs would hurt the country, as they’re tax increases that could raise the costs of goods in ways that could also harm economic growth. Trump suggests that the impact on inflation would be minimal.

When the Yale University Budget Lab looked at the tariffs that Trump imposed Tuesday on Canada, Mexico and China, it found that inflation would increase a full percentage point, growth would fall by half a percentage point and the average household would lose about $1,600 in disposable income.

Trump says agricultural products imported from abroad ‘may be very dirty and disgusting’

“Those goods that come in from other countries and companies, they’re really, really in a bad position in so many different ways,” Trump said. “They’re uninspected. They may be very dirty and disgusting as they come in and they pour in and they hurt our American farmers.”

Laying out more details on how he plans to stimulate the farming economy, Trump argued that increasing U.S. tariffs on agriculture products from abroad would protect domestic producers at home while acknowledging, “It may be a little bit of an adjustment period.”

But tariffs wouldn’t necessarily stop farm products from coming aboard, only make them more expensive for U.S. consumers.

Trump’s immigration fast-track for rich immigrants

Trump is touting a plan he announced on Feb. 26 to offer a “gold card” for prospective rich immigrants.

“For $5 million, we will allow the most successful job creating people from all over the world to buy a path to U.S. citizenship,” Trump said. “It’s like the green card, but better and more sophisticated.”

The program will replace an existing one offering U.S. visas to investors who spend about $1 million on a company that employs at least 10 people.

Under Trump’s plan, investors would have to pony up $5 million. They would have to pay taxes in the U.S., Trump said. More than 100 countries around the world have something similar.

But some countries, including Spain and the U.K., have ended their programs. Spain’s program was criticized for causing soaring housing prices, while there were security concerns over the U.K. program.

Both Democrats and Republicans clap for the family of Laken Riley

Riley, a University of Georgia student, was killed by an immigrant in the country without permanent legal status.

Congress passed and Trump signed into law a bill bearing her name as his first piece of legislation in his second term.

Most Democrats were seated and, after the round of applause, again held up “False” signs at Trump’s claims about the Biden administration’s approach to immigration.

Trump brags about gender policy

“I signed an order making it the official policy of the United States government that there are only two genders, male and female,” he said.

Trump’s order actually states that there are only two immutable sexes, and it was one of a series Trump has signed that target the rights of transgender people.

The orders paved the way for kicking transgender people out of the military, denying changes to the sex marker on passports and erasing any mention of transgender people from a website commemorating the Stonewall riot, among others. And they’re facing legal challenges.

Two judges in the past week have kept on hold a policy to block federal funding for gender-affirming health care for transgender people under age 19.

Trump says Democrats will pay a price for opposing his tax cuts, but the record suggests otherwise

Trump taunted Democrats for opposing his tax cut plans, which could cost anywhere from $5 trillion to $11 trillion over 10 years, according to the Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget, a fiscal watchdog.

“I’m sure you’re going to vote for those tax cuts because otherwise I don’t believe the people will ever vote you into office,” he said.

Of course, Democrats know what happened after they opposed Trump’s 2017 tax cuts, many of which are set to expire next year because they were funded through debt. There was no political penalty for opposing Trump’s cuts that Democrats portrayed as favoring those with extreme wealth.

In the 2018 midterms, Democrats picked up a majority by gaining 40 seats, their strongest gain since the 1974 elections.

Trump says tariffs will help farmers, but farmers brace for uncertainty

Trump said farmers need to “bear with me again” as he imposes tariffs.

“I love the farmer,” he said.

But the retaliatory action from other countries could hurt farmers’ bottom lines by billions of dollars collectively if they remain in place long term, and consumers could quickly see that result in higher prices at the grocery store.

The exact toll is hard to predict at this stage. But tariffs make farmers uneasy about investing in expensive equipment.

“Farmers are very concerned,” said Steve Kuiper, a director at the Iowa Corn Growers Association.

Trump promises reciprocal tariffs are coming soon

“Other countries have used tariffs against us for decades, and now it’s our turn to start using them against those other countries,” he said.

Trump promised that come April 2, reciprocal tariffs will be imposed for most of the country’s trading partners.

“That’s reciprocal, back and forth. Whatever they tax us, we will tax that,” he said.

Trump has made similar threats for weeks but said he didn’t want to make the announcement on April 1 because of April Fool’s Day.

A rare bipartisan round of applause for an Alabama steelworker

Trump’s shoutout to one of his guests, an Alabama steelworker, father of seven and foster parent to 40, received a standing ovation from Republican lawmakers and applause from a clear majority of the seated Democratic caucus.

Other guests of Trump and First Lady Melania Trump received scattered seated applause from Democrats as well.

Trump dismisses the African nation of Lesotho

Trump said: “$8 million to promote LGBTQI+ in the African nation of Lesotho, which nobody has ever heard of.”

Trump cited the funding as an example of government waste uncovered by his administration and the Department of Government Efficiency.

Trump’s move to freeze foreign aid has significantly impacted a program that fights HIV in Lesotho, a poor nation in southern Africa. The program was started by Trump’s Republican predecessor, former President George W. Bush.

Trump calls out woman injured by transgender athlete

One of Trump’s orders is intended to ban transgender athletes from participating in girls’ and women’s sports. At least 24 states have already passed similar laws and a federal version sputtered this week in the U.S. Senate.

“From now on, schools will kick the men off the girls team or they will lose all federal funding,” Trump said during his speech.

Like others, he portrays the order as a way to protect girls and women.

In the audience was Payton McNabb, a former North Carolina high school athlete who suffered a concussion and neck injury that ended her athletic career after a ball hit by a transgender athlete struck her in a 2022 match.

The president of the NCAA said last year he was aware of fewer than 10 active NCAA athletes who identified as transgender.

No checks for dead people

Trump said: “Believe it or not, government databases list 4.7 million Social Security members from people aged 100 to 109 years old. It lists 3.6 million people from ages 110 to 119.”

The databases may list those people, but that does not mean they are getting paid benefits, as Trump implied.

Social Security’s acting administrator, Lee Dudek, said last month: “The reported data are people in our records with a Social Security number who do not have a date of death associated with their record. These individuals are not necessarily receiving benefits.”

Part of the confusion comes from Social Security’s software system, which is based on the COBOL programming language and has a lack of date type. This means that some entries with missing or incomplete birthdates will default to a reference point of more than 150 years ago.

Republicans applaud, Democrats point to Musk at Trump line on unelected bureaucrats

Republicans jumped to their feet in applause as Trump told them “the days of unelected bureaucrats are over.”

But at the same time, Democrats pointed to Elon Musk, who is heading up the Department of Government Efficiency. Democrats have levied their criticism at Musk as his team has scoured the federal government, cutting probationary employees and federal contracts.

Trump again invokes the nonexistent ‘EV mandate’

Trump again said incorrectly — as he has done many times before — that his administration ended what he called the Biden administration’s “insane electric vehicle mandate, saving our auto workers and companies from economic destruction.”

But there is no federal mandate to force the purchase of EVs. The Democratic president’s policies tightened restrictions on pollution from gas-powered cars and trucks and were aimed at encouraging Americans to buy EVs as car companies shift from gas-powered vehicles to electric cars.

Trump issued an executive order on his first day in office that revokes a nonbinding goal set by Biden that EVs make up half of new cars sold by 2030.

Trump makes inflated statements about inflation

Trump said: “As you know, we inherited from the last administration an economic catastrophe and an inflation nightmare. Their policies drove up energy prices, pushed up grocery costs and drove the necessities of life out of reach for millions and millions of Americans. … We suffered the worst inflation in 48 years, but perhaps even in the history of our country, they’re not sure.”

Trump is keen to blame former President Joe Biden for inflation, even as consumer sentiment surveys by the Conference Board and the University of Michigan show people are worried about Trump’s tariffs pushing up prices.

Voters certainly felt worse off under Biden as the cumulative price increases exceeded the growth in average weekly wages, leaving many people feeling like they were falling behind. The consumer price index peaked at 9.1% in June 2022, the highest since December 1981. That was a four-decade high, but the rate declined through September 2024 and now stands at 3%.

Economists are definitely sure that inflation under Biden wasn’t the highest in history. After all, it was higher at the start of Ronald Reagan’s presidency, after having spiked during Jimmy Carter’s presidency. The consumer price index went as high as 23.7% in June 2020, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Democrats keep shouting at Trump

Democratic Rep. Gil Cisneros, D-Calif., shouted, “What about the $400 million Tesla contract!” at Trump as the president discussed his cuts to the federal government.

Democrats increasingly groaned, shouted, “Not true!” and “Those are lies!” as Trump listed cuts his administration believes it has made to the federal budget.

More house Democrats also exited the chamber, bringing the count to at least a half dozen opposition lawmakers who have left Trump’s joint address.

Republicans cheer on Musk

Multibillionaire Elon Musk stood at Trump’s invocation of his Department of Government Efficiency.

The tech mogul waved as Republicans in the chamber cheered him.

Trump talks about an ‘energy emergency’

Trump said: “A major focus of our fight to defeat inflation is rapidly reducing the cost of energy. … That is why on my first day in office, I declared a national energy emergency.”

President Trump has already begun dismantling his predecessor’s climate change and renewable energy policies and declared a national energy emergency to speed up fossil fuel development. But most experts think the characterization of an “energy emergency” does not accurately reflect reality. Scientists say the globe is experiencing a climate emergency instead.

“The reality is that the United States is well-supplied with energy in all of its forms,” said Gary Dirks, senior director of the Global Futures Laboratory at Arizona State University.

Trump also highlighted his moves to open up areas in the pristine Arctic National Wildlife Refuge for drilling. But expanding the area available for companies to lease and drill doesn’t necessarily mean that more oil and gas will be produced.

Trump says his government must move quickly to lower egg prices

Trump talked about the price of eggs and other key staples at grocery stores, where prices have remained stubbornly high due to inflation.

He said Biden “let the price of eggs get out of control” and instructed members of his Cabinet to bring them down, saying they need to fix rising prices that he suggested the previous administration left them with.

Border crossings are down, but not at their lowest

Trump said: “Illegal border crossings last month were the lowest ever recorded. Ever.”

Not so.

Trump said on his Truth Social platform that there were “8,326 apprehensions of illegals by Border Patrol at the U.S. – Mexico Border” in February. He called it the lowest number in history “by FAR” and Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said it was “the lowest month in recorded history,” but U.S. government data show that the Border Patrol routinely averaged below that number in the 1960s.

While February marked the lowest arrest total in decades, the Border Patrol averaged less than February 2025 for the first seven years of 1960s. The government website does not track U.S.-Mexico border totals before 1960. The Border Patrol’s monthly average was 1,752 arrests in 1961.

Democrats tune out, Republicans tune in

Some Democrats are quietly chatting with each other as Trump delivers his remarks. Others are on their phones.

The caucus is largely silent, save for periodic groans and chuckling throughout Trump’s speech. A contingent of lawmakers continue to hoist protest signs.

And wearing the words “Resist” printed on the backs of their shirts, a handful of Democrats exited the House chamber.

Republicans are, by contrast, listening attentively to the president’s remarks and frequently cheering.

‘How did that work out’

Trump said: “We’ve ended weaponized government where, as an example, a sitting president is allowed to viciously prosecute his political opponent like me. How did that work out?”

Trump is gloating about having survived, without any meaningful accountability, four different criminal prosecutions — only one of which went to trial. He’s also repeating a favored and oft-stated assertion that the Justice Department over the last four years was weaponized against him.

It’s a claim that overlooks the extensive evidence of criminal conduct that prosecutors say they gathered related to Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election and his hoarding of classified documents. And his suggestion that his administration has acted to restore impartial justice at the Justice Department belies the fact that the department’s decision-making has already been rife with political considerations.

A new working group on so-called weaponization is targeting the prosecutors who investigated Trump, and senior officials dismissed a criminal case against New York’s mayor because they saw him as an ally in the president’s fight against illegal immigration.

Not an ‘economic catastrophe’

Trump said: “Among my very highest priorities is to rescue our economy and get dramatic and immediate relief to working families. As you know, we inherited, from the last administration, an economic catastrophe and an inflation nightmare.”

Americans were certainly still gloomy about the post-COVID inflation spike that peaked in 2022, but Trump did not inherit a disastrous economy by any measure.

The unemployment rate ticked down to a low 4% in January, the month he took office, while the economy expanded a healthy 2.8% in 2024. Inflation-adjusted incomes have grown steadily since mid-2023. And inflation, while showing signs of stickiness in recent months and still elevated at 3% in January, is down from its 9.1% peak.

Trump says he’s stamped out diversity and inclusion initiatives nationwide

Trump said his administration has rushed to ban diversity and inclusion programs in the federal government and dismiss workers charged with advancing such efforts.

“Our country will be ‘woke’ no longer,” he said.

His efforts have prompted private companies and other entities to similarly roll back efforts to promote diversity. They have also drawn a series of legal challenges, many of which are still in court.

Trump admonishes Democrats for not cheering him

“It’s very sad, and it just shouldn’t be this way,” Trump said.

That was him chiding Democratic members of Congress for failing to stand and applaud as the president delivered his speech.

Democrats remained seated as Trump said it, some scowling. Many held up small black signs printed with “False” in white lettering. Every time Trump boasts of his accomplishments, they hold up the signs.

“Lie after lie after lie,” came one shout from the Democratic side of the chamber.

Trump borrows from Biden

“America is back.”

Trump started his address by taking a line from his predecessor in the White House, Joe Biden.

As president, Biden repeatedly said in speeches that he told world leaders that “America is back.” The former president meant those words as a sign to allies in Europe and Asia that the United States was reengaging with the world. In one noted anecdote, Biden said that one world leader responded to his comment by asking how America would be back. There was a fear among allies, Biden said, that Trump could return.

Now, Trump is using Biden’s line to suggest that his return to the presidency means his vision of America is back.

Democrat Al Green confronts Trump and is removed from House chamber

“The presidential election of Nov. 5 was a mandate like has not been seen in many decades,” Trump said as he began his speech.

“You have no mandate,” Democratic Rep. Al Green countered.

Republicans quickly jumped to their feet with chants of “USA! USA!”

Green was then removed from the House chamber.

Republican members cheered at his removal, shouting “Get out!” and “Goodbye!” at the lawmaker. Green shouted, “You have no mandate to cut Medicaid!” at Trump before police escorted him from the chamber.

Some Democrats silently hold small signs protesting Trump’s joint address

The circular black signs have bold white lettering including the statements “Protect Veterans,” “Save Medicaid,” “False” and “Musk Steals.” Some Democrats held the signs higher as the president began his remarks.

‘America is back,’ Trump says

Trump has begun his joint congressional address to “USA! USA!” chants and talking about the first 43 days of his administration, which has been marked by a major effort at reshaping and downsizing the federal government led by billionaire Elon Musk, spats with America’s allies and economic uncertainties brought by new tariffs.

Republicans greet Trump with chants of ‘USA! USA!’

Republicans were boisterous as Trump stepped to the lectern in the House.

Republican lawmakers were on their feet, chanting “USA! USA!” as President Donald Trump basks in the applause.

The GOP lawmakers are jubilant, having won a trifecta of the White House, Senate and House in the elections. However, they also face a high-stakes task of delivering on Trump’s agenda as well as avoiding a government shutdown later this month.

A mostly present Democratic caucus

Despite some notable absences, the Democratic side of the House chamber is largely packed ahead of Trump’s address.

Some Democrats chose to boycott the speech, including Reps. Becca Balint of Vermont, Don Beyer and Gerry Connelly of Virginia, and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York. Senators Martin Heinrich, D-N.M., and Patty Murray, D-Wash., also chose not to attend.

Republicans erupt in applause, Democrats don’t move as Trump enters

The Republican side of the House chamber was on their feet, whistling and applauding as Trump’s entrance was announced.

The Democrats, meanwhile, were practically motionless. They were seated and mostly faced forward as Trump entered.

Cabinet members arrive at House chamber

The president’s Cabinet has entered the House chamber. Secretaries are being greeted by and chatting with members of Congress from both sides of the aisle.

A minority of the Supreme Court at Trump’s speech

Four sitting members of the Supreme Court are attending Trump’s joint address to Congress. It is normal for some members of the court to not appear at the president’s speeches before Congress.

Chief Justice John Roberts entered the chamber accompanied by Justices Amy Coney Barrett, Elena Kagan and Brett Kavanagh. Former Justice Anthony Kennedy is also present.

Absent from the group were Justices Samuel Alito, Clarence Thomas, Neil Gorsuch, Ketanji Brown Jackson and Sonia Sotomayor.

Trump expected to take credit for ‘swift’ action on immigration, economy

In his joint congressional address, Trump is expected to take credit for “swift and unrelenting” action on immigration, economy and security, according to early excerpts released by the White House.

Trump will begin his speech by saying he has accomplished more in his six weeks in office than most administrations in four or eight years. He is also expected to call this moment the “dawn of the Golden Age of America.”

A starkly partisan welcome

Vice President JD Vance and members of the U.S. Senate received starkly different greetings from each side of the aisle. Vance and the Republican senators entering alongside him received applause from Republicans and their guests while Democrats almost were entirely seated and uniformly silent.

Senators largely mingled with and were embraced by members of their own party.

Elon Musk takes a seat in the gallery

Overlooking the House chamber, Elon Musk has taken a seat in the gallery.

Wearing a suit with a dark blue tie, Musk received a bit of applause from other guests in the gallery as he shook hands with those seated around him.

Seated along with him is newly confirmed FBI Director Kash Patel, as well as members of Trump’s family — Eric Trump, Donald Trump Jr. and Lara Trump.

Vice President JD Vance gets warm greeting from House Republicans

Vice President JD Vance is entering the House chamber to hearty handshakes and hugs from his fellow Republicans.

Until just a few weeks ago, Vance held an office in the Capitol as Ohio’s senator. He is still frequently there, taking on a role in the Trump administration of guiding the president’s nominees to confirmation.

Who is the ‘designated survivor’?

Veterans Affairs Secretary Doug Collins has been selected to be the designated survivor for Trump’s speech, according to a White House official.

When government officials gather for big events, a “designated survivor” is kept away to make sure someone in the line of presidential succession stays alive in case of a catastrophic or mass-casualty event.

Associated Press reporter Zeke Miller contributed reporting.

Pink is the color of the night for Democratic women

Democratic congresswomen are aiming to send a feminist message at President Trump’s speech with their blazers, dresses and scarves.

More than three dozen members of the Democratic Women’s Caucus are wearing pink and burgundy clothing for the president’s joint address, a color palette the women believe represents female empowerment. At least a half dozen congressmen have joined in on the action with pink ties.

Trump heads to the Capitol

The president and first lady Melania Trump have left the White House and entered his armored limousine for the short drive to the Capitol.

Billionaire Elon Musk was seen walking out of the White House a few seconds before Trump to join the presidential motorcade to the Capitol.

DC to remove ‘Black Lives Matter’ street mural near White House

The District of Columbia will remove the large “Black Lives Matter” painted on the street a block from the White House as Mayor Muriel Bowser struggles to fend off threats of encroachment from both President Trump and the Republican-controlled Congress.

Bowser announced the change on X on Tuesday, writing: “We can’t afford to be distracted by meaningless congressional interference. The devastating impacts of the federal job cuts must be our number one concern.”

Bowser ordered the painting and renamed the intersection Black Lives Matter Plaza after days of chaotic protests over police brutality that brought her into conflict with Trump during his first term.

Why isn’t Trump’s address called the State of the Union?

By tradition, a State of the Union address is intended as a look back on the prior year. Trump just took office on Jan. 20, so he’s only been in office for just over a month.

Instead, newly inaugurated presidents typically use their first joint congressional address to look forward, setting a tone for their legislative agenda. According to the Congressional Research Service, the average number of policy requests in a first-year address is 42.

What will happen after Trump speaks?

The opposing party — in this case, the Democrats — will offer a message in response to the joint congressional address. That also happens after State of the Union addresses.

This year, Michigan Sen. Elissa Slotkin will give the Democrats’ response, which will also be televised. Democratic leaders have said that in her message, Slotkin will likely focus on economic issues.

The party has also tapped Rep. Adriano Espaillat of New York, chair of the Hispanic Caucus, to give a Spanish-language response. On Saturday, Trump signed an executive order designating English as the official language of the United States, allowing government agencies to choose whether to offer documents and services in languages other than English.

FBI and DOJ headquarters among more than 440 federal buildings listed for potential sale

The Trump administration on Tuesday published a list of more than 400 federal properties it says it could close or sell, including the FBI headquarters and the main Department of Justice building, after deeming them “not core to government operations.”

The headquarters of numerous agencies, including the Department of Labor and the Department of Housing and Urban Development, are listed as well.

The list published by the General Services Administration includes some of the country’s most recognizable buildings and spans nearly every state, with properties ranging from courthouses to office buildings and parking garages.

▶ Read more about the properties the GSA says could close

Second judge orders longer-term block on Trump orders on transgender youth health care

A second federal judge has extended a block on Trump’s executive orders halting federal funding for providers of gender-affirming health care for transgender people under age 19.

The judge’s ruling came in a lawsuit filed earlier this month on behalf of families with transgender or nonbinary children who allege their health care has already been compromised by the president’s orders.

The preliminary injunction keeps enforcement of the orders on hold while the case plays out, though the administration is expected to appeal.

▶ Read more about the block on Trump’s executive orders

Who is attending Trump’s speech?

Trump will speak in the House chamber at the U.S. Capitol, which is large enough to accommodate both House and Senate lawmakers, as well as members of the U.S. Supreme Court and Trump’s Cabinet.

There’s always one Cabinet member missing, though. Called the “designated survivor,” that person is intentionally left out to ensure that someone could assume the office of the president in case of a catastrophic or mass-casualty event.

The president also typically invites guests who sit in the balcony above the House floor with the first lady. Sometimes there are personal connections, and other times the guests have an association with an issue the president intends to highlight in his remarks.

Vance will head to the U.S.-Mexico border

Vice President JD Vance will travel to the U.S.-Mexico border for a firsthand look at the Trump administration’s immigration crackdown.

Vance will be in Eagle Pass, Texas, on Wednesday, according to state officials and local activists. Federal aviation officials have also cleared air space for Air Force Two to make the trip.

The vice president is making a series of stops, including to Shelby Park, a municipal park along the Rio Grande that Republican Gov. Greg Abbott seized from federal authorities last year in a feud with the Biden administration.

How to watch Trump’s address to Congress

Trump will deliver the first joint congressional address of his second presidency on Tuesday at 9 p.m. EST.

A number of networks have said they plan to air Trump’s address across their broadcast and streaming platforms, with special programming before and afterward. The Associated Press will livestream the address online at apnews.com and on its YouTube channel.

The Republican president will be speaking in the House chamber at the U.S. Capitol, which is large enough accommodate both House and Senate lawmakers as well as other officials who are typically invited to such events.

