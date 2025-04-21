The Latest: Pope Francis dies at age 88 after a stroke

Pope Francis died Monday at age 88. History’s first Latin American pontiff charmed the world with his humble style and concern for the poor but alienated many conservatives with critiques of capitalism and climate change.

The Vatican said the cause of death was a stroke that put him into a coma and led to heart failure. Francis had chronic lung disease, and he was admitted to a hospital on Feb. 14, 2025, for a respiratory crisis that developed into double pneumonia. He spent 38 days there, the longest hospitalization of his 12-year papacy.

He last appeared in public on Sunday with an Easter blessing and popemobile tour through a cheering crowd in St. Peter’s Square. No date for the funeral has been announced. The next pope is still to be decided.

“I hope that whoever comes after him can be as competent, as affectionate and as loving,” said Mary Soul, a Christian resident of Aleppo, Syria.

Vatican says the cause of death was a stroke

The Vatican said the cause of Francis’ death was a stroke that put him into a coma and led to heart failure.

It also said the pope had decreed that he will be buried in St. Mary Major Basilica in a simple underground tomb. The basilica is home to Francis’ favorite icon of the Virgin Mary, to whom he was particularly devoted.

Vatican holds its first public commemoration

The Vatican has begun a Rosary prayer in St. Peter’s Square in its first public commemoration following Pope Francis’ death. Cardinal Mauro Gambetti, archpriest of St. Peter’s Basilica, led the prayer as the sun set.

The first reading was delivered by Sister Raffaella Petrini, president of the Vatican City State and one of the highest ranking women at the Vatican. Her appointment was a sign of Francis’ insistence that women be given more prominent, decision-making roles.

South Sudan recalls ‘a profound act of humility’

The South Sudan Council of Churches says it remembers with gratitude Francis’ visit to the country and his “dedicated efforts to promote healing and unity among our leaders.” The pope once famously knelt and kissed the feet of rivals President Salva Kiir and deputy Riek Machar, which the council called “a profound act of humility.” Tensions continue, however, recently raising fears of a return to civil war.

Putin says the timing of the death was ‘a special sign’

Russian President Vladimir Putin in televised remarks noted that the pope died immediately after Easter, suggesting that “this is a special sign that the person has lived their life not in vain and has done a lot of good.” Putin said Russians will always remember his “highly positive attitude to Russia.”

‘We are a bit orphaned’

The archbishop of Buenos Aires, Jorge Ignacio Garcia Cuerva, has told journaists that “we are a bit orphaned.” He also said the Argentine Francis was famous for asking people to pray for him. “Then he would say, ‘And if you don’t have faith? Still, send good vibes my way.’”

The archbishop said it couldn’t have been easy for Francis to learn to be a “father to the world.”

Pope’s historic address to Congress, a first

Francis became the first pope to address the U.S. Congress. It was a pivotal moment in bitterly divided Washington in 2015. He called on lawmakers to create a “culture of care” in welcoming immigrants, protecting the environment and sharing the nation’s wealth with those less fortunate.

The pope later spoke from a Capitol balcony, greeting thousands with “buenos dias.”

Love from beyond the Catholic faith

“I spoke this morning to my newsagent who told me his mother, who is a Hindu, loved Pope Francis,” said Patrick Somerville, as mourners knelt before a portrait of Francis at London’s Westminster Cathedral to offer prayers. “And I think that says it all.”

U.N. chief found ‘great meaning’ in pope’s Easter message

The United Nations secretary-general has spoken to journalists about the pope. Antonio Guterres said that “many of us find great meaning in his final Easter message delivered just yesterday. He appealed for us not to yield to, as he called it, the ‘logic of fear.’”

‘I think he was a rebel’

In Francis’ hometown of Buenos Aires, Argentines gathered for Mass. Some cried. “I think he was a rebel. He may have been contradictory, but that was nice, too,” said worshiper Catalina Favaro.

Bishop Jorge García Cuerva told those gathered that “the pope of everyone has died. The pope of all humanity who insisted one and a thousand times that there must be room for everyone.”

The pope’s beloved soccer team — Buenos Aires club San Lorenzo, who nickname is “The Saints” — wrote “Goodbye, Holy Father” on its website. The team won the national championship in 2013, the year Francis was elected pope.

‘His name in golden letters’

Algeria’s President Abdelmadjid Tebboune called Francis an “immense personality” and said he “wrote his name in golden letters in modern history.” Though Christians have been increasingly targeted for proselytizing in Muslim-majority Algeria, the Catholic Church enjoys official recognition.

Biden and the Obamas remember

Former U.S. President Joe Biden says Francis was “unlike any who came before him. Pope Francis will be remembered as one of the most consequential leaders of our time, and I am better for having known him.” Biden, who is Catholic, called the pope a “challenging teacher” and “above all, he was a pope for everyone.”

Biden had planned to visit Francis one more time before leaving office, but the trip was canceled because of wildfires in the Los Angeles area.

“Pope Francis was the rare leader who made us want to be better people,” former U.S. President Barack Obama and his wife, Michelle, said. “He shook us out of our complacency and reminded us that we are all bound by moral obligations to God and one another.”

Mixed emotions in Ukraine

In Ukraine, there was a mix of sorrow and hope. “From a human point of view, it’s sad, of course,” said Valentina Sofilkanych in Lviv. “But as a Ukrainian, I hope the next Pope will be more pro-Ukrainian, we will feel more support from the church.” Francis tried to maintain the Vatican’s traditional diplomatic neutrality during the war there.

Some saw meaning in the small details

“He was a pope who was humble. When he visited Kenya, he rode in a very simple car,” said Ted Mutuku, a Catholic in the capital, Nairobi.

Voices from the Middle East

The leader of the Catholic Church in the Holy Land, Cardinal Pierbattista Pizzaballa, said Francis was always deeply interested in the region, and Gaza was “a symbol of Francis’ pontificate,” with the pope “always close to the poor, against the war.”

The Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem will hold a requiem mass on Wednesday with leaders of other major Christian sects.

In the occupied West Bank, Bethlehem Mayor Anton Salman said Francis worked to “restore the value and meaning of humanity.”

‘The world’s conscience’

The pope was “in many respects the world’s conscience, never hesitating to challenge the powerful on behalf of the vulnerable,” said Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, who is Catholic. He noted the pope’s visit in 2022, when he apologized for the church’s cooperation with Canada’s policy of Indigenous residential schools, saying the forced assimilation destroyed their cultures.

‘Love where there was hatred’

Brazil’s President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva said the pope “tirelessly sought to bring love where there was hatred. Unity where there was discord. And the understanding that we are all equal, living in the same house, our planet, which urgently needs our care.” Francis visited in 2013.

The soccer-loving pope

Gianni Infantino, president of soccer’s world governing body FIFA, noted the pope’s love for soccer and said that “all the prayers of the whole football world are with him.”

A final appearance, a final goodbye

Italian President Sergio Mattarella said Pope Francis’ final public act – an Easter morning blessing and popemobile tour through a crowd of thousands in St. Peter’s Square – in retrospect seems like his final goodbye to the church.

Criticism over sexual abuse issue

Critics of the Catholic Church’s handing of clergy sex abuse say the pope did far from enough.

“Where Francis had supreme power, he refused to make the necessary changes,” said Anne Barrett Doyle, co-director of the U.S.-based group BishopAccountability.

David Clohessy, former national director of the Survivors Network of those Abused by Priests, noted the pope’s “prompt and impressive action” on other matters but said the pope’s “genial personality and warm demeanor distracted many from the unhealthy and still essentially unaddressed structural and cultural flaws in the church that cause kids to keep being hurt.”

As Catholic Church grows in Africa, many mourn

Many across Africa have said they felt connected with the pope, who often spoke about issues at the heart of the region, from climate change to marginalization.

The pope was “very unambiguous in telling world powers to stop exploiting Africans,” said the Rev. Michael Nsikak Umoh, spokesperson for the Nigerian bishops’ association.

In Congo, where pope visited in 2023 to demand that foreign powers stop plundering Africa’s natural resources, Abbé Camille Esika in the capital, Kinshasa, said Francis “wanted to be the voice of the voiceless.”

The pope visited Africa five times, acknowledging the strong growth of the Catholic Church there. The South African Catholic Bishops’ Conference has encouraged all Catholics to pray for those choosing his successor.

U.N. chief praises the pope’s example of ‘mutual understanding’

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in a statement recalls that Pope Francis once said: “The future of humankind isn’t exclusively in the hands of politicians, of great leaders, of big companies … (it) is, most of all, in the hands of those people who recognize the other as a ‘you’ and themselves as part of an ‘us.’”

Guterres adds that “Our divided and discordant world will be a much better place if we follow his example of unity and mutual understanding in our own actions.”

Public likely can start paying final respects on Wednesday

The Vatican says the general public likely can begin paying final respects to Pope Francis starting Wednesday in St. Peter’s Basilica. The date will be confirmed when cardinals gather for the first time after Francis’ death Tuesday morning.

Francis’ coffin will be moved from the chapel of the Domus Santa Marta hotel where he lived to St. Peter’s Basilica for public viewing. In a change ordered by Francis, the pope’s body will no longer placed on an elevated bier in the basilica. Rather, the wooden coffin will be placed facing the pews.

No date for the funeral has been announced. It must be held between four and six days after the death.

Vance’s team was ‘excited’ over meeting with the pope

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt says Vance’s team expressed “how excited and grateful they were for the opportunity to have met with the pope just yesterday.” In an appearance on Fox News, she added that “it’s a solemn day for Catholics around the world, and we are praying for all those who loved the pope and believed in him.”

Trump offers condolences

President Donald Trump posted on Truth Social: “Rest in Peace Pope Francis! May God Bless him and all who loved him!”

Dalai Lama says Francis lived a simple but meaningful life

The Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama offered prayers, saying Francis dedicated himself to the service of others, “consistently revealing by his own actions how to live a simple, but meaningful life. The best tribute we can pay to him is to be a warmhearted person, serving others wherever and in whatever way we can.”

Orthodox Christian leader says Francis wished for a greater unity of churches

Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew of Constantinople, the leader of the Orthodox Christians, said Francis’ wish was for a greater unity with the Orthodox, calling him “a genuine friend of Orthodox Christianity.”

He mentioned their meeting in 2014, in which Bartholomew told Francis of the upcoming 1700th anniversary of the First Ecumenical Council and invited him, saying Francis “appeared enthusiastic.” But “it was not to be,” Bartholomew said, adding that he would welcome Francis’ successor.

Turkish leader says Francis was dedicated to interfaith dialogue

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Francis was dedicated to building interfaith dialogue and addressing “human tragedies” such as the Palestinian issue and the war in Gaza.

“A respected statesman, Pope Francis was also a spiritual leader who valued dialogue between different faith groups and took the initiative in the face of human tragedies, especially the Palestinian issue and the genocide in Gaza,” Erdogan wrote on social media. Israel has denied allegations of genocide in Gaza. Francis said such allegations should be investigated while also calling for a ceasefire and the release of hostages.

Iran’s president commends Francis’ position on the war in Gaza

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian offered condolences and praised Francis’ humanitarian stance including support for “innocent Palestinian women and children” in the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza.

Irish leader says Francis recognized every human’s essential dignity

Irish President Michael Higgins says Francis’ recognition of the “essential dignity” of every human being helped him confront issues such as climate change and the plight of migrants, as well as the child sexual abuse scandal that has rocked the church.

During his last visit in 2018, Francis spoke about the scandal that has undermined support for the church in the once overwhelmingly Catholic country.

“On such matters, and on others such as attitudes towards women and those of the LGBTQ+ community within the Church, Pope Francis sought to play a positive role,” Higgins said. “I recall at the end of our meetings he would say as to his work on such issues, ‘it is very difficult’, as he asked for and offered prayers.”

Head of World Jewish Congress calls Francis a true moral leader

The president of the World Jewish Congress, Ronald S. Lauder, described Francis as “a true moral leader, a man of deep faith and humanity, and a steadfast friend to the Jewish people.”

Lauder noted that in 2022, the congress’ executive committee had a private audience with the pope “where we launched the historic ‘Kishreinu’ (Our Bond) initiative, marking a new chapter in Catholic-Jewish relations and reinforcing the common future of our two peoples.”

Albania’s leader calls Francis the country’s great friend

Albania’s Prime Minister Edi Rama called Francis the country’s “great and unforgettable friend.” For his first European journey in 2014, Francis chose predominantly Muslim Albania — a visit that has become a symbol of interfaith dialogue.

Churches in the Philippines ring bells to mourn Francis

Churches in the Philippines, the largest Roman Catholic nation in Asia, rang their bells to mourn Francis. He visited in 2015 to console survivors of Typhoon Haiyan and celebrate Mass before millions in Manila.

“Pope Francis showed us what it means to suffer with others and find hope in the midst of pain,” Manila Archbishop Jose Advincula said. Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said “his humility brought many back to the fold of the church.”

Mother of a slain Israeli-American hostage praises Francis

The mother of a slain American-Israeli hostage praised Francis’ advocacy for Hamas-held captives in Gaza.

Rachel Goldberg-Polin was among families who met with the pope in 2023. She said he “felt our sorrow and suffering, and we so appreciated his advocacy on this topic, and on trying to find peace and reconciliation.” Hersh Goldberg-Polin and five others were killed by their captors last year as Israeli troops closed in.

First formal Vatican service for Francis set for Monday evening

The first formal liturgical ritual for Francis will occur at 8 p.m. (1800 GMT) on Monday with the confirmation of the pope’s death and the placement of the body in the coffin.

Those invited to attend the ceremony, in the chapel of the Domus Santa Marta hotel where Francis lived, are the dean of the College of Cardinals, any relatives of the pope, the director and vice director of the Vatican’s health department.

The presiding prelate is Cardinal Joseph Farrell, the camerlengo who has taken over the administration of the Holy See and will remain in charge until a new pope is elected.

According to the new rites and rituals Francis approved last year, the body will remain in the chapel for a few days before being brought for public viewing in St. Peter’s Basilica.

Canonization of the first millennial saint postponed

The canonization of the first millennial saint, Carlo Acutis, has been postponed, the Vatican announced. It had been planned for Sunday. Acutis, an Italian teen, died of acute leukemia at age 15 in 2006.

Egypt’s Muslim cleric mourns ‘his brother’ Francis

Egypt’s top Muslim cleric mourned the death of “his brother” Pope Francis and recalled that the relationship between the Islamic world and the Vatican was developed under the pontiff’s watch. “Pope Francis was a humanitarian icon of the highest caliber,” Sheikh Ahmed al-Tayeb, Al-Azhar’s Grand Imam, said in a statement.

Flags lowered in Italy

Flags flew at half-staff in overwhelmingly Roman Catholic Italy. The faithful gathered in St. Peter’s Square, where bells tolled.

Eva Bonnano, from Philadelphia, called it “a very sad day. It is honestly impressive, I think, that he made it to Easter, I think that is almost like a miracle for Italy.”

Johann Xavier said he had traveled from Australia, hoping to see the pope. “But then we heard about it when we came in here. It pretty much devastated all of us.”

Putin says Francis defended humanism and justice

In a letter of condolences, Russian President Vladimir Putin noted the pope’s international clout as a “consistent defender of the high values of humanism and justice.” Putin said the pope also “actively encouraged the development of a dialogue between the Russian Orthodox and the Roman Catholic Churches, as well as constructive interaction between Russia and the Holy See.”

Zelenskyy says Francis was praying for peace in Ukraine

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said his country grieves with Catholics and all Christians who looked to Francis for spiritual support. “He prayed for peace in Ukraine and for Ukrainians. Eternal memory!” Zelenskyy wrote on social media.

Head of US bishops says Francis will be remembered for outreach

Archbishop Timothy P. Broglio, president of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops, said Francis will long be remembered for his outreach to those on the margins of the church and society: “He renewed for us the mission to bring the Gospel out to the ends of the earth and offer divine mercy to all.”

British prime minister describes Francis as courageous

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer described Francis as a courageous leader who reached out to people of all beliefs during a “complex and challenging time.”

“He was close to the realities of human fragility, meeting Christians around the world facing war, famine, persecution and poverty. Yet he never lost hope of a better world,” Starmer said.

Bells of St. Peter’s Basilica toll for pope’s death

Shortly after noon Rome time, the bells of St. Peter’s Basilica began tolling to mark Francis’ death. Tourists in the square stopped to record the moment.

LGBTQ+ group thanks Francis for his advocacy

Francis DeBernardo, executive director of New Ways Ministry — a U.S.-based group advocating for greater LGBTQ+ inclusion in the Catholic Church — thanked Francis for his outreach.

“With simple words and gentle gestures, Pope Francis powerfully moved the Catholic Church to become a more welcoming home for LGBTQ+ people,” he said, noting that “Francis was not only the first pope to use the word ‘gay’ when speaking about LGBTQ+ people, he was the first pope to speak lovingly and tenderly to them.”

King Charles praises Francis for working to protect the environment

King Charles III praised the pope for his work on safeguarding the planet: “Through his work and care for both people and planet, he profoundly touched the lives of so many.”

The pope met privately with Charles and Queen Camilla on April 10 at the Vatican. It was the pope’s first known meeting with a foreign dignitary after he was hospitalized for five weeks with double pneumonia.

Vatican prepares first rituals for pope’s death

The body of the pope is expected to be transferred within the day to the chapel of the Domus Santa Marta hotel where he lived, so that Vatican officials can pay final respects.

There, the head of the Vatican health service examines the body, ascertains the cause of death and writes a report which is expected late Monday.

The body rests in the pope’s personal chapel for the ritual pronouncement of death, presided over by the camerlengo, the Vatican official who runs the Holy See administration until the election of another pope.

For the public, the cardinal archpriest of St. Peter’s Basilica, Cardinal Mauro Gambetti, is expected to lead a recitation of the Rosary prayer in St. Peter’s Square later Monday.

Bishop in Southern Arabia remembers pope’s visit

Bishop Paolo Martinelli, the apostolic vicar of Southern Arabia, recalled the pope’s visit to Abu Dhabi in 2019. The vicariate oversees the Catholic Church in the United Arab Emirates, Oman and Yemen.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the ruler of Dubai, called Francis “a great leader whose compassion and commitment to peace touched countless lives” and noted his “legacy of humility and interfaith unity.”

Argentina’s president eulogizes Buenos Aires-born Francis

From Buenos Aires, Francis’ hometown, the office of Argentine President Javier Milei expressed condolences to the faithful in the predominately Catholic South American country. Milei, who had chilly relations with the pope, expressed sorrow, noting “differences that seem minor today.”

Milei highlighted the “tireless struggle of Francis’ papacy to protect life from conception, promote inter-religious dialogue and bring a spiritual and virtuous life closer to young people,” his office said, describing Argentina as “the land of Pope Francis.”

Pakistan calls Francis’ death a loss for the world

Largely Muslim Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said the passing of Francis is an irreparable loss to the global community. Sharif praised Francis as a “pioneer of interfaith harmony” and that “Pope Francis’s life and conduct have been a beacon of light — not only for Christians but for people of all faiths.”

The chief rabbi of Rome says Francis opened dialogue

The chief rabbi of Rome, Riccardo di Segni, said Francis’ pontificate was an important new chapter in relations between Judaism and Catholicism, “with openings to a dialogue that was sometimes difficult but always respectful.”

JD Vance says ‘my heart goes out to millions of Christians’

U.S. Vice President JD Vance, who met Pope Francis on Easter Sunday, said his “heart goes out to the millions of Christians all over the world who loved him”

“I was happy to see him yesterday, though he was obviously very ill. But I’ll always remember him for the below homily he gave in the very early days of COVID. It was really quite beautiful,” Vance wrote on social media. “May God rest his soul.”

The head of Church of England says Francis improved relations

The acting head of the Church of England remembered Pope Francis’ wit, compassion and commitment to improving relations among the world’s religions.

“I remember, in the brief times I spent with him, how this holy man of God was also very human,” the Archbishop of York, Stephen Cottrell, said in a statement. “He was witty, lively, good to be with, and the warmth of his personality and interest in others shone out from him.”

Criticism from the Women’s Ordination Conference

The Women’s Ordination Conference had been frustrated by Francis’ unwillingness to push for the ordination of women, calling it “painfully incongruous with his otherwise pastoral nature.”

It added that “this made him a complicated, frustrating, and sometimes heart-breaking figure for many women.” It had long prayed that Francis would be transformed by the testimonies of women sharing their sincere calls from God to ordained ministry, but “when it came to the topic of women in ministry, he seemed stuck in bad theology and outdated tropes.”

India mourns Francis as a beacon of compassion

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, whose country has nearly 30 million Christians making up 2.3% of the population, said Pope Francis will always be remembered “as a beacon of compassion, humility and spiritual courage.”

Modi said he was greatly inspired by the pope’s commitment to inclusive development,” adding: “For those who were suffering, he ignited a spirit of hope.”

Meloni says ‘we say goodbye to a great shepherd’

Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni said the news “deeply saddens us, as we are saying goodbye to a great man and a great shepherd. I had the privilege of enjoying his friendship, his counsel and his teachings, which never failed me, not even in times of trial and suffering.’‘

Macron says Francis gave hope to the poor

French President Emmanuel Macron, whose country is largely Catholic, shared his condolences on social media: “From Buenos Aires to Rome, Pope Francis wanted the Church to bring joy and hope to the poorest. For it to unite humans among themselves, and with nature. May this hope forever outlast him.”

Dutch prime minister says the pope was a man of the people

Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof said the pope “was in every way a man of the people,” adding that he “recognized the burning issues of our day and called attention to them. With his sober way of life, acts of service and compassion, Pope Francis was a role model for many – Catholics and non-Catholics alike.”

Israel’s president offers condolences to Christians

Israel’s mostly ceremonial president offered condolences to Christians, calling Pope Francis a man of “deep faith and boundless compassion.” Isaac Herzog said the pope fostered strong ties with Jews and advanced interfaith dialogue.

Francis repeatedly criticized Israel’s wartime conduct and said allegations of genocide, which Israel has adamantly denied, should be investigated.

“I truly hope that his prayers for peace in the Middle East and for the safe return of the hostages will soon be answered,” Herzog wrote on social media.

Top EU leader says Francis was an inspiration for the world

Ursula von der Leyen, the head of the European Commission, remembered Francis as an inspiration for the entire world, not just Christians: “He inspired millions, far beyond the Catholic Church, with his humility and love so pure for the less fortunate.”

Francis made last public appearance on Easter Sunday

Francis made his last public appearance on Easter Sunday, when he emerged to bless thousands of people in St. Peter’s Square and treat them to a surprise popemobile romp through the piazza, drawing wild cheers and applause. Before that, he met briefly with U.S. Vice President JD Vance.

He performed the blessing from the same loggia where he was introduced to the world on March 13, 2013, as the 266th pope.

Pope died at 7:35 a.m. Monday

Cardinal Kevin Farrell, the Vatican camerlengo, announced that Francis died at 7:35 a.m. Monday (05:35 GMT).

“The Bishop of Rome, Francis, returned to the home of the Father. His entire life was dedicated to the service of the Lord and of his Church,″ Farrell said.

“He taught us to live the values of the Gospel with faithfulness, courage, and universal love, especially for the poorest and most marginalized.

“With immense gratitude for his example as a true disciple of the Lord Jesus, we commend the soul of Pope Francis to the infinite, merciful love of God, One and Tribune.″

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.