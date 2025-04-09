That water bottle you’re carrying says a lot more than ‘hydration’

If you like to stay hydrated no matter where you go, chances are you’ve got a reusable water bottle or two. Or 10. (The collectors know who they are.)

Whether you’re a tech enthusiast, fashion trendsetter, hiker, commuter or just an eco-conscious consumer, there’s a bottle out there for you. There are bottles that sterilize themselves. Bottles that remind you when to drink. Bottles designed for sustainability. And bottles transformed by a paintbox of colors and imagery into mini artworks.

Hydration’s become more than a necessity. It’s got a personality.

Bottle basics

Kit Dillon, a writer for Wirecutter, says four things make a good water bottle: “It’s the right size. It’s leakproof. It feels good. It insulates well.”

Insulated BioLoco water bottles by German brand Chic.Mic are displayed at the Ambiente homewares trade fair in Frankfurt, Germany in Feb. 2025. (Kim Cook via AP) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Kim Cook

Which one works for you depends on what you use it for, he says. Eva Bleyer, who tests kitchen appliances for the Good Housekeeping Institute, agrees.

Some people go for a favorite sipping straw while others value a comfortable carrying handle. For collectors, social media feeds light up with the launch of new colors and patterns.

“While I can confidently recommend which ones performed best in our tests, choosing the right water bottle is incredibly personal,” she says.

Hydro history

It’s all a far cry from the mundane mugs of yesteryear.

An early maker of light, plastic water bottles was Nalge, in Rochester, New York, which found that the unbreakable containers it was making for science laboratories in the ’60s were being used by employees on backpacking trips. The Nalgene reusable water bottle soon went on the market.

Hundreds of plastic and bioplastic versions from various makers have been joined over the decades by stainless steel and aluminum versions, with as many iterations of the lids – straws, screw-ons, flip-ups.

Smart sips

The tech keeps evolving, says Bleyer. “I’ve seen and tested everything from filtering water bottles to the Air Up, which uses flavor pods to enhance the taste, as well as newer options that carbonate your water or track your sips.”

Some examples:

Self-cleaning bottles could be helpful in countries or wilderness areas where water quality is questionable. Philips’ GoZero UV Self-Cleaning Smart Water Bottle got top ratings in Men’s Health magazine’s testing lab for self-cleaning bottles. Its month-long battery life might make it useful for off-grid camping or trekking. LED technology automatically sanitizes the bottle every two hours, or whenever you push the cap button.

The LARQ PureVis 2 is another self-cleaning water bottle. The company says the plant-based filter in the lid removes chlorine, forever chemicals (PFAS) and bacteria. The bottle also tracks your consumption. It’s made it into the Museum of Modern Art’s design store and is part of their spring new product collection.

The HidrateSpark Pro comes with a Bluetooth tracker to keep you updated on consumption, based on your age, weight, activity level and other factors you code into the app.

Low tech but reliable: Wirecutter has put the Hydro Flask on their “best” list since they started testing water bottles in 2014, citing simple yet dependable features like good insulation, sturdy steel construction, wide or narrow mouth options, and dishwasher-cleanability.

Hydration, but make it fashionable

New color and design drops generate the kind of buzz that fashion drops get. Owala’s FreeSip bottles usually go for about $25-$40, but limited-edition designs can sell in the $400 range. A Valentine’s Day pattern, and a St. Patrick’s Day pattern called “Clover the Rainbow” that was released on leap day 2024 (Feb. 29) are now on eBay for over $200.

S’well has collaborated with illustrator Steffi Lynn, known for her cheery, youthful prints and murals that feature upbeat messages like “What’s the Best That Could Happen?” and “Have a Nice Day,” and also with Crayola for a series of bottles that look like giant crayons. New patterns for the brand include a deep, moody floral called Midnight Botanical.

S’well also offers customization, perhaps for an event, team or a gift for a special someone.

Italian company YouBottles did a collab with Banksy; the artist’s “Girl with Balloon” and “Flower Thrower” murals are a couple of the patterns.

Color trend giant Pantone has its own collection of BPA-free bottles in eight vibrant colors, including aubergine, red, yellow and greenery.

Bags for the bottled bevs

Snazzy carry bags for your water bottle include insulated ones that keep the drink cold or hot. PackIt has one with a crossbody strap in sturdy nylon. Versions come in sunflower or starry-night prints, and feature a phone pouch attachment.

WanderFull’s bag has made “Oprah’s Favorite Things” list twice. The bag, available in colorful puffer-coat fabric, comes with a nylon crossbody strap. There’s a vegan leather version as well, with an additional chain strap for dressier occasions.

___

New York-based writer Kim Cook covers design and decor topics regularly for The Associated Press. Follow her on Instagram at @kimcookhome.

