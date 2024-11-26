Thanksgiving Week college hoops week brings new-look Players Era Festival to tournament lineup

The traditional Thanksgiving Week college basketball tournament lineup is getting a twist this year. Entering the fray is the Players Era Festival, which features eight programs each guaranteed a minimum of $1 million for their name, image and likeness collectives with bonus money awarded to the top four teams. The event in Las Vegas, which tips off Tuesday, includes the likes of sixth-ranked Houston, No. 9 Alabama and No. 15 Texas A&M. Other tournaments featuring of bevy of Top 25 schools this week include the Maui Invitational, the Battle 4 Atlantis and the ESPN Events Invitational.

