Texans set franchise record with 5 interceptions but can’t hold on in 26-23 loss to Lions

HOUSTON (AP) — The Houston Texans set a franchise record by intercepting Detroit’s Jared Goff a career-high five times. But they failed again and again to take advantage of those miscues and became the first NFL team in almost 12 years to lose a game when getting five or more interceptions in the 26-23 loss on Sunday night. Coach DeMeco Ryans said his team did not make plays to win the game. He says to win games guys have to step up and make plays. Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud blamed himself for the loss and says he has to be better.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.