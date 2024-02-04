Tennessee AG says NCAA is defending ‘world that doesn’t exists’ in request to have NIL rules lifted

In reply to the NCAA claiming college sports would be thrown into “disarray” if rules banning name, image and likeness compensation being used as an recruiting inducements were lifted by court order, Tennessee’s attorney general says the association is defending “a world that doesn’t exist.” The attorneys general of Tennessee and Virginia are seeking a temporary restraining order and preliminary injunction as part of their federal lawsuit arguing the group’s NIL rules violate antitrust law. The AGs said student-athletes will suffer irreparable harm if the TRO is not granted by Tuesday because college football’s signing period of high school football players begins Wednesday.

