Suspect in fatal shooting arrested after he falls through ceiling of Memphis home

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — A suspect in a fatal shooting in Tennessee was arrested after he fell through the ceiling of a home where he was hiding, authorities said.

Deario Wilkerson, 20, was arrested Monday in Memphis by a U.S. Marshals Service task force that looks for fugitives in West Tennessee.

Wilkerson had been charged with first-degree murder and reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon in the fatal shooting of Troy Cunningham in Memphis on April 2, the Marshals Service said in a news release.

The task force had tracked Wilkerson to a Memphis home and surrounded the house. Wilkerson, who was hiding in the attic, was arrested after he fell through the ceiling, the Marshals Service said. He was not hurt.

Online court records did not show if Wilkerson had a lawyer to speak on his behalf about the charges.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.