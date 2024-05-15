Susanna Tapani scores her second OT winner of the series to help Boston advance to the PWHL finals

LOWELL, Mass. (AP) — Susanna Tapani scored her second overtime winner of the series to help Boston rally past Montreal 3-2 and advance to the Professional Women’s Hockey League championship series. Boston, which swept Montreal in the best-of-five series, will play for the inaugural Walter Cup against either Minnesota or Toronto. Boston has won five consecutive games, while Montreal ended the season on a four-game losing streak. Tapani’s game-winning goal came just 62 seconds into the extra period. Alina Müller cut back to the middle of the ice for a shot that bounced off the pad of Ann-Renée Desbiens and Tapani was left open at the back door for an easy tap in. Tapani also won Game 1 on Thursday with the first overtime goal in PWHL playoff history.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.