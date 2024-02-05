Super Bowl opening night extravaganza in Las Vegas could be the wildest one yet

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Super Bowl opening night evolved into a wacky, circus-like spectacle long before Las Vegas had a chance to host the NFL’s biggest game. There’s no telling how wild it’ll be for Sin City’s media extravaganza. The Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers are in town and they’ll officially kick off the festivities Monday night at Allegiant Stadium when they meet with thousands of media members from across the globe. The event is open to fans who purchased tickers and it’ll be the first and only public appearance this week for every player and coach from the two teams. They’ll field questions ranging from serious to silly. They’ll be asked to discuss personal topics and to participate in goofy skits.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.