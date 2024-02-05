Super Bowl in Las Vegas further cements NFL’s relationship with city it once shunned

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The NFL will hold the Super Bowl on Feb. 11 in Las Vegas after decades of shunning the city. The Kansas City Chiefs will play the San Francisco 49ers. Las Vegas now has a strong relationship with the NFL after the Raiders moved from Oakland and the U.S. Supreme Court opened legalized sports betting nationwide. The NFL also has placed its draft and two Pro Bowls in Las Vegas.

