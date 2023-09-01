Strike zone at Triple-A to get slightly bigger starting Tuesday

NEW YORK (AP) — The robot strike zone will be getting slightly bigger at Triple-A starting Tuesday in an attempt to make it better reflect individual batters, and the pitch clock will be altered, too. The robots this season were programmed to call a two-dimensional zone based on where the ball crosses the midpoint of the plate. MLB reduced the top of the zone to 51% of a batter’s height from 56%. Starting Tuesday, data for each player will be used to set the bottom of the strike zone at an individual’s back knee. The top will be 5 1/2 inches above above the midpoint of the measurements of a player’s left and right hips.

