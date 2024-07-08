Stock market today: Wall Street edges higher ahead of bank earnings and Powell testimony this week

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are edging higher in morning trading on Wall Street Monday, adding to the record highs they set last week.

The S&P 500 rose 0.2%. The Nasdaq rose 0.1% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 209 points, or 0.5% as of 9:59 a.m.

Specialty glassware maker Corning surged 8.6% for one of the biggest gains in the market after raising its sales forecast.

Troubled airplane maker Boeing rose 2.1% after agreeing to plead guilty to a criminal fraud charge stemming from two crashes of 737 Max jetliners that killed 346 people. The government determined the company violated an agreement that had protected it from prosecution for more than three years.

Entertainment giant Paramount Global fell 3.3% after it agreed to merge with Skydance.

People stand in front of an electronic stock board showing Japan's Nikkei 225 index at a securities firm under the intense sun Monday, July 8, 2024, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Eugene Hoshiko

Traders are looking ahead to several earnings reports this week including updates from Delta Air Lines on Thursday.

JPMorgan, Citigroup and Wells Fargo will report results on Friday. The latest updates for banks could give Wall Street a clearer picture on how consumers are handling increased debt and whether banks are worried about payments and potential delinquencies.

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell addresses Congress on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Treasury yields were relatively stable in the bond market. The yield on the 10-year Treasury remained at 4.28% from late Friday.

European stocks gained ground after France’s elections left its legislature divided among left, center and far right, with no single political faction getting close to a majority.

Stocks in Asia fell.

AP Business Writers Zimo Zhong and Matt Ott contributed to this report.

