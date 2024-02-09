Steelers defensive lineman Heyward receives Walter Payton Man of the Year award at NFL Honors

By MARK ANDERSON The Associated Press
Britain's Prince Harry presents the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award to Pittsburgh Steelers' Cameron Heyward during the NFL Honors award show ahead of the Super Bowl 58 football game Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024, in Las Vegas. The San Francisco 49ers face the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl 58 on Sunday. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/David J. Phillip]

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Pittsburgh Steelers defensive lineman Cam Heyward was named the Walter Payton Man of the Year at the NFL Honors awards show. Prince Harry introduced Heyward. This was the sixth time the Steelers nominated Heyward for the award. Heyward created the Heyward House Foundation that supports several initiatives in the Pittsburgh area. The foundation also honors his father, Craig “Ironhead” Heyward, a fullback who played 11 seasons in the NFL. He died in 2006 at 39 of brain cancer.

