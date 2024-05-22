Stanley Cup playoffs averaging record 1.16 million viewers in the U.S. through first 2 rounds

NEW YORK (AP) — The first two rounds of the Stanley Cup playoffs have been the most-watched in the U.S. The playoffs are averaging 1.16 million viewers across ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, TNT, TBS and truTV. That is a 9% increase over last year. The conference semifinals, where all four series went at least six games, averaged 1.55 million, a 12% jump.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.