Stanley Cup playoffs averaging record 1.16 million viewers in the U.S. through first 2 rounds

By The Associated Press
Boston Bruins' Jeremy Swayman (1) and Florida Panthers' Sergei Bobrovsky (72) talk after the Panthers defeated the Bruins in Game 6 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series, Friday, May 17, 2024, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Michael Dwyer]

NEW YORK (AP) — The first two rounds of the Stanley Cup playoffs have been the most-watched in the U.S. The playoffs are averaging 1.16 million viewers across ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, TNT, TBS and truTV. That is a 9% increase over last year. The conference semifinals, where all four series went at least six games, averaged 1.55 million, a 12% jump.

