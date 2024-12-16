St. Louis to host U.S. Figure Skating championships before 2026 Milan Olympics

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — The final U.S. Figure Skating Championships before the 2026 Milan Olympics will take place in St. Louis. U.S. Figure Skating announced Monday that the 2026 nationals would be Jan. 5-11 at the Enterprise Center. As usual, they will serve as the final qualifying event before the selection of the team that will be competing at the next Winter Games. St. Louis has not hosted the U.S. championships since 2006, when Sasha Cohen and Johnny Weir were among the champions.

