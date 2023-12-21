Slalom rivals Shiffrin and Vlhova set for another duel for victory in rainy World Cup night race

COURCHEVEL, France (AP) — Slalom rivals Mikaela Shiffrin and Petra Vlhova have defied tough conditions at a women’s World Cup night race to set up yet another duel for victory. Racing in the rain Shiffrin timed 55.24 seconds in the opening run and was 0.17 faster than her Slovakian competitor. The rest of the field finishing more than a second off the American’s lead. Shiffrin said she “felt very good at my skiing” but added “it’s quite challenging conditions.” Vlhova won the first slalom this season and Shiffrin the next two. The American could win three consecutive slaloms for the first time since 2019.

