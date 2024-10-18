Sean Payton triumphs in return to New Orleans as the Broncos dominate the Saints, 33-10

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Sean Payton made a point of getting to the Superdome long before he normally would for a game — six hours before kickoff — so he could ease into his emotional return to a place where he coached on the home sideline for a decade and a half.

“I’m glad I was here early,” Payton said, reflecting on the heady times in New Orleans after Hurricane Katrina, when the Saints became a morale-boosting, inspirational force in the lives of rebuilding residents.

“That was a unique time,” Payton recalled. “None of us understood what it would mean and how big it would become. Coming back here is different and kind of special.”

And made better by seeing his current team, the Denver Broncos, win handily.

Javonte Williams rushed for two touchdowns, Cody Barton returned a fumble 52 yards for a score, and the Broncos beat the banged-up and reeling Saints 33-10 on Thursday night.

Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton walks onto the field before an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints, Thursday, Oct. 17, 2024, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Gerald Herbert

Bo Nix passed for 164 yards and ran for 75 yards for Denver (4-3), which dominated statistically. The Broncos outgained New Orleans 389 yards to 271 while sending the Saints (2-5) to their fifth straight defeat.

“It was awesome. The Saints mean a lot to him. He was there for a while and had amazing success,” Nix said, alluding to Payton’s franchise-high 152 regular-season victories with the Saints from 2006 to 2021, and his Super Bowl-winning season in 2009. “I’m happy for him.”

Payton’s New Orleans teams had just two losses at home by 20 points or more, something the Saints have done twice in the past five days.

“It’s been disappointing,” Allen said. “Injuries play a part of it but we’ve got to find a way to play better.

“We’re making mistakes we shouldn’t be making,” Allen added. “Us as coaches and players alike, we’ve got to figure it out.”

Allen was Payton’s defensive coordinator in New Orleans, and the two embraced after the game.

“I felt bad,” said Payton, who has now defeated all 32 NFL teams as a head coach. “New Orleans is nicked up, got a lot of injuries.”

With Saints quarterback Derek Carr (oblique) missing his second straight game, there were rookies under center for both teams.

Spencer Rattler made his second straight start for New Orleans and his lack of experience was exacerbated by injuries all across the the offense.

The Saints were missing top receivers Chris Olave (concussion) and Rashid Shaheed (knee), the latter going on injured reserve earlier in the day. Two starting linemen, center Erik McCoy (groin) and guard Cesar Ruiz (knee), were out. Versatile tight end Taysom Hill (ribs) missed his third straight game.

Rattler was overwhelmed by a Denver defense that came in ranked fourth in the NFL in yards allowed.

He was 25 of 35 for 172 yards, rushed for 34 yards and lost two fumbles, the second of which Barton took to the end zone in the fourth quarter. Rattler appeared shaken up on the play and was replaced by Jake Haener, who connected with Cedric Wilson for New Orleans’ lone TD.

Barton forced Rattler’s first fumble, which led to one of former Saint Wil Lutz’s four field goals.

Rattler was sacked six times, once by linebacker Nik Bonitto, who had a sack for a fifth straight game.

New Orleans’ defense, meanwhile, could not come up with any momentum-turning plays.

Tryann Mathieu uncharacteristically dropped an errant pass by Nix that sailed directly to the veteran defensive back late in the second quarter. That allowed the the Broncos to close out the half with a field goal and a 16-3 lead.

“Early on in the season, we played good football, so I know this team has it in them,” Allen said, referring to lopsided victories over Carolina and Dallas. “But right now we’re not playing that way and obviously there’s a multitude of reasons why, and we’ve got to figure out how to get back to playing that type of football.”

Memory lane

During halftime, record-setting former QB Drew Brees was honored on the field to mark his induction into the Saints Hall of Fame. Team owner Gayle Benson presented Brees with a blazer, and a portrait of the club’s all-time passer holding the Lombardi Trophy was unveiled.

Brees also was honored at a luncheon earlier in the day, during which Payton made an appearance to congratulate the star player he coached for 14 seasons.

“It’s always good to see him,” Payton said.

Brees’ 80,358 career yards passing rank second in NFL history behind only Tom Brady’s 89,214.

For many fans in attendance, the halftime festivities were the highlight of the night. The Superdome was largely empty by the fourth quarter.

Injuries

Broncos: CB Patrick Surtain (concussion) and RT Alex Palczewski (ankle) were inactive.

Saints: CB Paulson Adebo was carted off the field with an air cast on his right leg in the second quarter and taken to a hospital. Allen said Adebo had a broken femur. … CB Marshon Lattimore left with a hamstring injury. … OL Nick Saldiveri left with a shoulder injury. LB Pete Werner (hamstring) was inactive.

Up next

Broncos: Host Carolina on Oct. 27.

Saints: Visit the Los Angeles Chargers on Oct. 27.

