Sean Burroughs, former Little League star and MLB player, died of fentanyl intoxication

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Sean Burroughs, a two-time Little League World Series champion who played in the major leagues before substance abuse interrupted his career, died of fentanyl intoxication. That’s according to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s office, which released its findings this week. The medical examiner says Burroughs’ death on May 9 near his car at a park in Long Beach, California, was accidental. The Long Beach Fire Department responded to the scene on a report of a person in full cardiac arrest in the parking lot, but their lifesaving measures were unsuccessful.

