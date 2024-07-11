Sean Burroughs, former Little League star and MLB player, died of fentanyl intoxication

By The Associated Press
FILE - Sean Burroughs of the Minnesota Twins baseball team is shown Feb. 27, 2012, in Fort Myers, Fla. Burroughs, a two-time Little League World Series champion who won an Olympic gold medal and went on to a major league career that was interrupted by substance abuse, died of fentanyl intoxication, according to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s office. His death on May 9 in Long Beach, California, was accidental, according to online records released this week. Burroughs was 43. (AP Photo/David Goldman, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/David Goldman]

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Sean Burroughs, a two-time Little League World Series champion who played in the major leagues before substance abuse interrupted his career, died of fentanyl intoxication. That’s according to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s office, which released its findings this week. The medical examiner says Burroughs’ death on May 9 near his car at a park in Long Beach, California, was accidental. The Long Beach Fire Department responded to the scene on a report of a person in full cardiac arrest in the parking lot, but their lifesaving measures were unsuccessful.

