Seahawks defense collapses in record-setting fashion in 42-29 loss

DETROIT (AP) — The Seattle Seahawks came into Monday night with one of the best pass defenses in the NFL They are leaving Detroit in the league record books for all the wrong reasons. Jared Goff threw a perfect game — going 18 for 18 for 292 yards and three touchdowns — and even caught a seven-yard touchdown pass from Amon-Ra St. Brown. Geno Smith did everything he could — throwing for 395 yards and rushing for 38 more — but he couldn’t bail out the defense in the 42-29 loss.

