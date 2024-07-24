“Roundball Rock” is back in the NBA’s new TV deal. And there’s lots more for viewers to know
Welcome back, “Roundball Rock.” John Tesh’s iconic theme music for NBA broadcasts on NBC is coming back when the league’s new media rights deals officially commence in the 2025-26 season and is one of many highlights of the 11-year agreement the league finally completed Wednesday. Also coming: Sunday Night Basketball, Monday Night Basketball, more games on broadcast TV and a plan to make the NBA app the equivalent of one-stop shopping for finding games.
