Reigning Olympic gymnastics champ Sunisa Lee headlines the initial draw sheet for the U.S. Classic

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Reigning Olympic all-around gymnastics champion Sunisa Lee headlines the initial draw for the U.S. Classic in Hartford, Connecticut, next month. Lee, who became the sixth American woman to win her sport’s most coveted title at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021, is eyeing a return to this year’s Paris Games. The 21-year-old Lee has been hampered by health issues over the last two years but did compete in several events at the Winter Cup in Louisville in February. The meet could also include 2012 Olympic champion Gabby Douglas. USA Gymnastics has accepted a petition by Douglas to compete in the meet.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.