Reigning Olympic champion Sunisa Lee overcomes health issue to compete at US Championships

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Strictly going by standings, reigning Olympic all-around gold medalist Sunisa Lee finished last at the U.S. Championships — yet ask anybody who knows her and they will view those results in a completely different light. In and out of the hospital because of a kidney issue earlier this year, the 20-year-old Lee was forced to end her sophomore collegiate season early at Auburn. On April 3, she posted on social media: “My focus at this time is my health and recovery.” So the fact she competed at U.S. Championships mattered so much more than the tie for 27th place.

