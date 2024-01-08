Randy Moss, Larry Fitzgerald are among 19 players and 3 coaches voted into College Football HOF

Randy Moss and Larry Fitzgerald are among 19 players and three coaches in the College Football Hall of Fame class announced Monday. Warrick Dunn of Florida State, Toby Gerhart of Stanford, Julius Peppers of North Carolina and Danny Woodhead of Division II Chadron State also were elected to the Atlanta-based hall by the National Football Foundation. Coaches elected were Frank Solich of Nebraska and Ohio, Mark Dantonio of Cincinnati and Michigan State and Danny Hale of Division II West Chester and Bloomsburg.

