Power company workers get a standing ovation during the Lightning’s hurricane-delayed home opener

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — The Tampa Bay Lightning won their hurricane-delayed home opener over the Vancouver Canucks but the impact of two recent major hurricanes overshadowed it. Debris, malfunctioning stop lights and power outages remain around the Tampa Bay area a week after Hurricane Milton devastated parts of Florida. Milton came on the heels of Hurricane Helene, which also hit the region hard. There was a standing ovation late in the second period and it wasn’t for any of the Tampa Bay players. It was for a group of power company workers from Vancouver who are assisting in recovery efforts.

