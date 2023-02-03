Police: Man charged in other recent crimes at Dallas Zoo

DALLAS (AP) — The man charged in the taking of two emperor tamarin monkeys from the Dallas Zoo has also been charged in two other recent incidents there involving holes that were cut in the fences for enclosures housing langur monkeys and a clouded leopard, authorities said Friday.

Davion Irvin, 24, has been charged with two counts of burglary to a building in connection with the cutting of the enclosure fences for the clouded leopard and langur monkeys, Dallas police spokeswoman Kristin Lowman said during a news conference. The langur monkeys didn’t escape and weren’t harmed. The leopard did but was later found safe near its pen.

Lowman said police were still investigating whether there’s any connection to the suspicious death of an endangered vulture at the zoo.

The tamarin monkeys went missing Monday and a cut was found in their enclosure’s fencing. the suspicious death of an endangered vulture.

This image provided by Dallas County Jail shows Davion Irvin. Dallas police say Irvin, has been arrested, Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023, in the case of the two monkeys that were taken from the Dallas Zoo after he was spotted near the animal exhibits at an aquarium in the city. (Dallas County Jail via AP) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS

DALLAS (AP) — A 24-year-old man has been arrested in the taking of the two monkeys from the Dallas Zoo, police said Friday, adding that he was taken into custody after being spotted near animal exhibits at the city’s aquarium.

The monkeys went missing Monday and a cut was found in their enclosure’s fencing. It was the latest in a string of unusual events at the zoo over the past few weeks, including other enclosure fences that were cut, the escape of a small leopard and the suspicious death of an endangered vulture.

Police said their investigation was ongoing and that further charges were possible.

Waylon Tate, an aquarium spokesperson, said Irvin had stopped an employee to ask questions about one the aquarium’s animals, and the employee recognized him from the coverage of the missing monkeys.

The mysterious events at the zoo began on Jan. 13, when arriving workers found that a clouded leopard named Nova was missing from her cage, and police said that a cutting tool had been intentionally used to make an opening in her enclosure. The zoo closed as a search for her got underway, and she was found later that day near her habitat.

Zoo workers had also found a similar gash in an enclosure for langur monkeys, though none got out or appeared harmed, police said.

On Jan. 21, workers arriving at the zoo found an endangered lappet-faced vulture named Pin dead. Gregg Hudson, the zoo’s president and CEO, called the death “very suspicious” and said the vulture had “a wound,” but declined to give further details.

