Pakistan air force carries out retaliatory strikes in Iran, targeting Pakistani insurgents
ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry said Thursday that the country’s air force carried out retaliatory strikes on insurgents inside Iran. It followed Iran’s attack Tuesday on Pakistani soil that killed two children in the southwestern Baluchistan province.
There was no immediate acknowledgment of the strikes in Iran.
Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.