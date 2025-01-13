On Football: A bloody face didn’t stop Jayden Daniels from leading the Commanders to a comeback win

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Jayden Daniels doesn’t get fazed, even when a crunching hit leaves his face bloodied. The rookie quarterback played with poise all season to lead the Washington Commanders to a dramatic eight-win improvement from 2023 and he wasn’t going to let a little blood bother him in his biggest game yet. He kept running around, making plays and did whatever was needed to lead Washington to the franchise’s first playoff since he was 5 years old. With blood dripping down his face beneath his right eye, Daniels tossed a 10-yard TD pass to Dyami Brown for a 7-3 lead over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers early in the second quarter of a 23-20 victory Sunday night in an NFC wild-card game.

