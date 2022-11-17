Olympic ice dance champion Gorshkov dies at 76

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian ice dancer Alexander Gorshkov has died at the age of 76. He won the first Olympic ice dance gold medal for the Soviet Union at the 1976 Games and later became a leading official in Russian figure skating. The Russian Figure Skating Federation says in a statement that Gorshkov died “suddenly” without giving further details. Gorshkov and his wife Lyudmila Pakhomova skated to the gold medal when ice dance first appeared on the Olympic program in 1976 and won six world titles. Gorshkov later became an official at the International Skating Union and was president of the Russian federation from 2010 until his death.

