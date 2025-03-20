Number of perfect brackets down to nearly zero through Friday’s early March Madness games

Nearly every bracket has busted.

Through Friday’s early games, the number of perfect brackets in the NCAA Tournament was down to 0.0044% out of 34 million, according to the NCAA.

ESPN’s tracker listed 1,098 perfect brackets remaining out of 24 million on its site following Ole Miss’ 71-64 win over North Carolina. That game also took out more than 100 brackets in Yahoo Sports’ Men’s Bracket Mayhem, leaving 81 perfect brackets — essentially down to 0%.

CBS Sports had a similar attrition rate, down to 0.005% unblemished brackets following the Ole Miss win.

More than 85% of Yahoo’s brackets had Clemson advancing, but the Tigers lost to McNeese 69-67. That game knocked out 6.6 million ESPN brackets, too.

Clemson guard Jaeden Zackery, left, react after a loss to McNeese State in the first round of the NCAA college basketball tournament, Thursday, March 20, 2025, in Providence, R.I. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Charles Krupa

Creighton was listed as ESPN’s top bracket buster after its 89-75 win over Louisville in Thursday’s first game, knocking out 13,339,089.

On the other end of the spectrum, ESPN reported that every pick was wrong on 30 of its brackets — a nearly impossible feat in its own right even if a contestant were trying to pick all losers.

