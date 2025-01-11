North Carolina’s new Democratic governor pledges to rebuild after Helene, work with GOP

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina Gov. Josh Stein kicked off his term in office Saturday by praising the resilience of the state’s residents following Hurricane Helene and pledging to “cut through red tape to help people rebuild quicker.”

The Democrat also offered an upbeat message, expressing his willingness to work with the Republican-controlled General Assembly on a host of issues, from creating jobs and recruiting teachers to smashing drug rings and combating the devastating effects of fentanyl.

“We must overcome the unprecedented storm that ravaged our state and the everyday struggles that impact our neighbors,” Stein said. “And we will.”

The new governor invoked “North Carolina Strong” and created a picture of state lawmakers “working together across our differences to get things done.”

“We have real problems to solve, and we do not have time to settle petty political scores or fight divisive culture wars,” Stein said. “I want to stand with you as we fight for our people, not with each other.”

Stein spoke during a televised address from the House chambers of the old Capitol building, with an audience that was mainly family and some staff. An outdoor ceremony next to the old Capitol had been scheduled for Saturday as part of a larger public inauguration for Stein and other statewide elected executive branch officials within what is called the Council of State. But it was canceled because of winter weather.

Forecasts for snow, sleet and freezing rain prompted the state inaugural committee to call off public festivities, including a block party that could be rescheduled. Officials also postponed inauguration parties previously scheduled for Friday and Saturday nights.

Stein and several Council of State members — the lieutenant governor, attorney general and state treasurer among them — had already taken their official oaths in private or small ceremonies early in the new year. Stein, who succeeded term-limited Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper, gave a brief speech at his Jan. 1 swearing- in. Saturday’s inaugural address, streamed by North Carolina public television, was longer, at about 15 minutes.

Stein, the attorney general for the past eight years, defeated then-Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson by nearly 15 percentage points in November’s election. From the beginning, he signaled Hurricane Helene recovery as a top early-term priority. Stein has visited western North Carolina twice since Jan. 1 and issued a half-dozen executive orders on the state government’s response to the historic flooding.

Republican state legislative leaders sounded hopeful on the General Assembly’s opening day this week that they could work with Stein to approve more hurricane recovery money early in 2025.

On more partisan issues, Stein is in a better position than Cooper was to permanently block legislation that he vetoes. Republicans are now one House seat short of the veto-proof majority they held in the legislature during Cooper’s term, meaning Stein’s vetoes can hold if House Democrats remain united.

When Cooper became governor in 2017, snow and sleet forced cancellations of a public swearing-in ceremony and inaugural parade. Four years later, after Cooper’s reelection, COVID-19 restrictions derailed gatherings. A made-for-television inauguration ceremony for Cooper and other Council members was held outside the Executive Mansion.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.