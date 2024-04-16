NHL says it set a single-season attendance record with over 22.5 million fans in 2023-24

NEW YORK (AP) — The NHL says it has set a single-season attendance record with over 22.5 million fans filling arenas and stadiums. The new mark was set with 18 games remaining in the regular season. The league says buildings were filled to 97% capacity. Nearly 80,000 people watched the New York Rangers and Islanders play outdoors at MetLife Stadium in February, making it the most attended game of the season. The previous record was just over 22.4 million in 2022-23.

