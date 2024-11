NHL referee Mitch Dunning communicative, can move extremities following violent collision

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — NHL referee Mitch Dunning is fully communicative and can move all his extremities following a violent collision with Colorado defenseman Josh Manson in Monday night’s game at Philadelphia.

The NHL said Dunning was taken to a hospital for precautionary reasons and that all neurological signs are normal.

Manson skated alone on the ice when he slammed into Dunning near the blue line early in the first period. Dunning went down in a heap and lay prone on the ice for several minutes. Dunning appeared to be moving his feet and moved his right hand when Manson went to talk to him.

The game at the Wells Fargo Center was delayed for several minutes while trainers and medical staff tended to Dunning.

“I just got back to the bench and next thing I know I looked out and saw Mans was kind of holding his face and the ref was on the ground,” said Colorado defenseman Cale Makar. “You never want to see that happen, especially on an accident like that. Very tough. Hopefully he’s OK.”

Colorado Avalanche's Josh Manson (42), right, talks to referee Mitch Dunning, center, as Dunning is stretchered off the ice after an injury during the first period of an NHL hockey game between the Philadelphia Flyers and the Avalanche, Monday, Nov. 18, 2024, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Derik Hamilton) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Derik Hamilton

Makar scored two goal in Colorado’s 3-2 win over the Flyers.

Dunning is a former professional hockey defenseman who played parts of three seasons in the OHL. He later shifted into officiating and was promoted to full-time NHL status in 2022.

The game continued with one referee and two linespersons.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.