IRVING, Texas (AP) — The NFL will play its first regular-season game in Berlin in 2025, the league’s fifth game ever in Germany. The game will be played at the Olympic Stadium as part of a multiyear commitment. The NFL has played regular-season games in Munich and Frankfurt since 2022. The NFL played five American Bowl games at the Olympic Stadium between 1990-1994. The league can schedule up to eight international regular-season games per season, starting next year. The NFL already has committed to playing two regular-season games in London at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and one game in Madrid at the Santiago Bernabéu Stadium, which is home to Real Madrid.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.