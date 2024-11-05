NFL trade deadline: Teams have one more chance to improve their roster before a playoff run

NFL teams have one more chance to bolster their roster for a playoff run. The Chiefs, Bills, Ravens and Jets have already added playmakers, acquiring wide receivers over the past month. The Vikings filled a big need on the offensive line last week and the Cardinals got defensive help on Monday. The trade deadline is 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday. More players will be switching uniforms. Raiders star edge rusher Maxx Crosby, Saints four-time Pro Bowl cornerback Marshon Lattimore and Browns three-time Pro Bowl edge rusher Za’Darius Smith are among the biggest names who could be on the move.

