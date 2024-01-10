NFL regular-season games see 7% increase in viewers; 17.9 million average second-highest since 2015

NFL regular-season games averaged 17.9 million viewers, tied for the second-highest since averages were first tracked in 1995. Buoyed by increases of at least 24% in two of the five packages, the first year of the league’s new television contracts saw a total increase of 7% from last season. The highest average on record is 18.1 million from 2015. Four of the five broadcast and streaming networks saw increases in their overall packages.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.