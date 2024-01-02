NFL is aware of a video showing Panthers owner David Tepper throwing a drink at Jaguars fans

Neither the NFL nor the Jaguars had any comment Monday on Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper throwing the contents of a drink into a crowd near the end of his team’s 26-0 loss at Jacksonville on Sunday. The league is aware of the video showing Tepper’s reaction after rookie quarterback Bryce Young threw an interception with less than 3 minutes to play. It wasn’t clear whether Tepper was reacting to something said to him or another loss for the NFL’s worst team. The Panthers are 2-14 and won’t even have the No. 1 overall pick in the draft because it was traded to Chicago for the top pick used to select Young. The Jaguars also declined to comment.

