NFL injured reserve rule change forcing teams to be choosy

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — An offseason NFL rule change limits teams to bringing back only eight players from injured reserve to the active roster this season. That’s after the league allowed teams to bring back an unlimited number over the past two seasons of the pandemic. The Titans already are halfway to the 26 that wound up injured reserve a year ago with 13 on that list as the NFL hits the halfway point of the season. At least seven other teams had at least 10 players on IR as of Monday. Buffalo GM Brandon Beane says he thinks the rule change is a good medium to keep teams from stashing players on injured reserve.

FILE - Tennessee Titans general manager Jon Robinson looks on during warmups before an NFL football game against the Houston Texans, Oct. 30, 2022, in Houston. Robinson has said offseason NFL rule changes force teams to be choosy about whether to place a player on injured reserve or take the salary cap hit of keeping two players on the active roster when only one can play. (AP Photo/Matt Patterson, File) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Matt Patterson FILE - Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane speaks during a press conference at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, March 1, 2022. Beane likes an offseason NFL rule change that limits teams to bringing back only eight players from injured reserve to the active roster this season. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy, File) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Michael Conroy Previous Next