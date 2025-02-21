New York Yankees drop ban on beards, 49 years after it was imposed by owner George Steinbrenner

TAMPA. Fla. (AP) — The New York Yankees dropped their ban on beards Friday, 49 years after it was imposed by owner George Steinbrenner, in a move aimed to improve player recruitment as the team tries to win its first World Series title since 2009.

Current owner Hal Steinbrenner, son of The Boss, announced the change Friday before the team’s spring training opener.

“My dad was in the military. He believed that a team should look in a disciplined manner,” Hal Steinbrenner said during a news conference, flanked by general manager Brian Cashman. “Very important to my father, but again (for) my father, nothing is more important than winning and that’s in the back of my mind.”

George Steinbrenner announced the facial policy during spring training in 1976, mandating no long hair or beards — mustaches were allowed. Players complied but some pushed boundaries by going unshaven or letting hair fall over their collars.

Hal Steinbrenner, who succeeded his father as controlling owner in November 2008, discussed the contemplated change with Yankees stars Aaron Judge, Giancarlo Stanton and Gerrit Cole in one-on-one meetings. Steinbrenner then issued a statement Friday morning that “we will be amending our expectations to allow our players and uniformed personnel to have well-groomed beards moving forward.”

New York Yankees infielder Pablo Reyes runs around the bases during a spring training baseball workout Thursday, Feb. 20, 2025, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Chris O'Meara

As recently as Monday, the Yankees had left reminders on the clubhouse chair of each player to arrive clean shaven the following morning for photo day.

All-Star closer Devin Williams, acquired in an offseason trade from Milwaukee, had hair on his chin for his photo. Williams, eligible for free agency after this season, had a beard when he played for the Brewers.

“The New York Yankees are different,” Cashman said. “This is obviously a special place in baseball history. That logo has a lot of meaning behind it and we want our past and our present players to recognize that, and the future players to recognize that. So ultimately there’s still going to be things that we’re going to hold onto that are important for us, but I think as just Hal said more importantly is always trying to be championship-caliber franchise and chasing winning.”

Outfielder Alex Verdugo was forced to trim his previously long hair when he was traded to the Yankees ahead of the 2024 season.

George Steinbrenner, who bought the Yankees in 1973, died in 2010.

“I have nothing against long hair per se,” George Steinbrenner said in 1976, according to The New York Times. “But I’m trying to instill certain sense of order and discipline in the ballclub because I think discipline is important in an athlete.”

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.