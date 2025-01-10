New Orleans attacker fired at police before they shot and killed him, bodycam video shows

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The Islamic State group-inspired attacker who killed 14 people in a truck rampage on New Year’s Day in New Orleans shot at police from inside his truck before officers fatally shot him, police bodycam footage released Friday shows.

The footage presented to news outlets by New Orleans Police shows Shamsud-Din Jabbar shooting from behind an airbag as several officers surround his truck after it crashed into a crowd of revelers on the city’s famed Bourbon Street. Three officers discharged weapons, police officials said at a news conference.

