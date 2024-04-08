NCAA president hopeful women’s teams rewarded for appearance in tournament like the men

CLEVELAND (AP) — Despite huge TV ratings and unprecedented attention to women’s basketball, teams in the NCAA Tournament don’t cash in like their male counterparts. NCAA President Charlie Baker is hoping that will change as early as next season. Under the current system, men’s teams that make the tournament are rewarded with financial performance dollars — known as units. It has been estimated that teams in this year’s men’s field can make millions, the value increasing the deeper they go in the tournament. While nothing has been approved yet, Baker said the finance committee is targeting the 2024-25 season to give women’s teams financial compensation. The NCAA signed a new eight-year deal with ESPN worth $115 million per year for 40 sports.

