National League wild card race looks like a barnburner with 3 weeks remaining in regular season

PHOENIX (AP) — The National League playoff race is getting very interesting with three weeks remaining in the regular season. The Padres, Diamondbacks, Mets and Braves are locked in a four-team scramble with only three postseason spots available. The American League race isn’t quite as close, though a hot streak from a handful of teams could tighten things quickly. The Tigers, Mariners, Red Sox and Rays are all within striking distance of the Twins, who are trying to hang on to a 3 1/2 lead for the last AL wild card.

