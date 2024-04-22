NASCAR revels in an MJ moment. His Airness gives a big boost to his post-hoops passion

TALLADEGA, Ala. (AP) — Michael Jordan’s new life suddenly seems just as satisfying as his old one. This felt a whole lot like M.J. knocking down a buzzer-beater, winning the big game, celebrating like a champion. Of course, his title-winning days in the NBA are long behind him. But Jordan’s current passion is filling that competitive void. For the first time since he became a NASCAR Cup team owner, Jordan was at the track to savor a victory by one of his drivers. Tyler Reddick stole a victory at Talladega Superspeedway when front-runner Michael McDowell wound up crashing with the finish line in sight.

