Mouthguard technology detecting brain injuries to be adopted in rugby

DUBLIN (AP) — Rugby will use mouthguard technology as part of its efforts to detect brain injuries suffered by players on the field. The smart technology measures the force of head impacts in real time. World Rugby says the technology will send alerts to an independent matchday doctor to signal “a high level of acceleration which could lead to an injury.” Players who might not have shown symptoms can then be taken off the field and checked out as part of the Head Injury Assessment process. World Rugby said it is investing 2 million euros in the technology to support unions, competitions and clubs.

