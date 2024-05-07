MLB warns teams against encouraging players to withdraw from high schools to avoid amateur draft

CHICAGO (AP) — Major League Baseball has warned its teams against encouraging players to withdraw from high school baseball to avoid the amateur draft and pursue the increased flexibility of international free agency. The memo was sent to front offices Monday by John D’Angelo, Major League Baseball’s vice president of amateur and medical baseball operations. The memo says MLB has learned that clubs have been encouraging players to avoid high school baseball and try to establish residency in a foreign country to they can become eligible for the international talent system. The memo calls the practice “highly inappropriate,” and threatens “significant penalties.”

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.