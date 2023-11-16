MLB proposes trimming pitch clock with runners on base, AP source says

Major League Baseball has proposed cutting the pitch clock from 20 seconds to 18 seconds with runners on base, according to a person with direct knowledge of the proposal. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Wednesday night because they weren’t authorized to discuss it publicly. MLB’s proposal goes before an 11-member competition committee that includes four players, an umpire and six team representatives. The committee has to wait at least 45 days after a proposal to approve it. The pitch clock would remain at 15 seconds with no runners on base.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.