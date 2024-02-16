MLB cracking down on obstruction in an effort to encourage more aggressive baserunning

SURPRISE, Ariz. (AP) — Ronald Acuña Jr. and Corbin Carroll just got a little more dangerous. Same for Bobby Witt Jr., Elly De La Cruz and the rest of baseball’s fastest players. Major League Baseball wants its umpires to crack down on obstruction this year, and it went over its plans in a call with big league managers this week. The increased emphasis is only on the bases and not at home plate. The focus is on infielders who drop a knee or leg down in front of the bag while receiving a throw, acting as a deterrence for aggressive baserunning and creating an increased risk of injuries.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.