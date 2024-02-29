MLB average salary rose 7% to record $4.5M last year but several teams cutting payroll in 2024

NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Baseball’s average salary rose 7.1% last year to a record $4,525,719, according to the annual report the players’ association issued, but several teams appear to be cutting payroll for 2024. After declining in 2021 following the pandemic-shortened season, the average rose 23% over two seasons. The 2022 average marked a 14.8% increase from 2021. With some significant free agents still on the market, the New York Mets, San Diego, Los Angeles Angels, San Francisco, Boston, Colorado, Minnesota and the Chicago White Sox are among the teams on track to cut payroll from last year.

